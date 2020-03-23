UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 49,956 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,956 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.68% of Extra Space Storage worth $93,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,232 shares in the company, valued at $11,145,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $5,503,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,418.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,156 shares of company stock valued at $16,203,452. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR traded down $3.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.97. 359,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,724. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

