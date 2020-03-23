UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 814,127 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,924,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 814,127 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Marathon Oil worth $80,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,462,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,348,000 after purchasing an additional 920,919 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 936.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 122,031 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 546,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,071,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,705,000 after acquiring an additional 658,574 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRO traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.48. 355,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,592,508. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

