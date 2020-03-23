UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 86,650 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,663,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,650 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.72% of Duke Realty worth $92,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $688,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,871,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,868 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,091,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,835,000 after purchasing an additional 486,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 99,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

DRE traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 77,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,408. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. Duke Realty Corp has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

