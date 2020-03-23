UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,465,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 167,561 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Voya Financial worth $89,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

VOYA stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.94. 414,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.29. Voya Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

