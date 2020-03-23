UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.44% of Verisign worth $99,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verisign by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 172,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,456,000 after buying an additional 32,643 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Verisign by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,771,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisign in the 3rd quarter valued at $772,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Verisign by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Verisign by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 137,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $4.84 on Monday, reaching $152.29. 284,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,984. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.59 and a 1-year high of $221.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.95 and a 200-day moving average of $194.38.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

