UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,743,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,809 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.44% of International Paper worth $80,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $2,447,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in International Paper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,880,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,785,000 after buying an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 364,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,788,000 after buying an additional 46,855 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 466,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

IP traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 170,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,164. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.48. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $47.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $687,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.