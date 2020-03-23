UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,186,046 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,451 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.85% of Apache worth $81,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apache by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Apache during the third quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Apache by 3.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 138,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apache during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APA shares. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE APA traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 319,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,544,363. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.89.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.41%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

