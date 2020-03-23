UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 136,113.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,468,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,467,301 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.22% of Blackstone Group worth $82,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

BX traded down $3.27 on Monday, hitting $34.40. 4,264,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,252,615. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 327,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,272,136 shares of company stock worth $33,156,606 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.