UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,272 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.54% of Cardinal Health worth $79,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 426,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,595,000 after acquiring an additional 201,894 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 316,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 535.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 366,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,548,000 after acquiring an additional 309,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.33. 47,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,788,620. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

