UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $81.77 Million Position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 338,547 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of MSA Safety worth $81,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the third quarter worth $178,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

MSA Safety stock traded down $7.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,757. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.06. MSA Safety Inc has a 12 month low of $93.82 and a 12 month high of $142.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.50.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $375.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.60 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

In related news, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 46,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $6,013,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 77,875 shares in the company, valued at $10,098,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $808,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

