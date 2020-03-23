UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $84.23 Million Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,145,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 219,565 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.75% of The Western Union worth $84,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of NYSE WU traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,296,930. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WU. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

