UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $85.05 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.28% of TransDigm Group worth $85,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on TDG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $591.77.

NYSE:TDG traded down $10.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $292.11. 288,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,632. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total value of $10,090,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Dries acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,584 shares of company stock worth $40,631,651 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

