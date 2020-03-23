UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $85.75 Million Stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,102,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,289 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $85,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,661,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,075,000 after acquiring an additional 588,030 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,489,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,488,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,437,000 after acquiring an additional 108,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 22,304,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,697,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.48.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.40%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

