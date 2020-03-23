UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $86.58 Million Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,633 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.53% of Tiffany & Co. worth $86,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,213,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $188,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,217,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,767,000 after purchasing an additional 187,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 742.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 710,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,969,000 after purchasing an additional 498,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

TIF stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.36. The stock had a trading volume of 108,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,157. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $78.60 and a 52 week high of $134.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.17.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.