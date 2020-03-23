UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $87.11 Million Position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,461 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.52% of WellCare Health Plans worth $87,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,213,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,157,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,420,000 after acquiring an additional 27,808 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 4th quarter worth $513,926,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 864,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,499,000 after buying an additional 48,111 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 751,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,056,000 after buying an additional 155,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

Shares of NYSE:WCG remained flat at $$349.92 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,393. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.56 and a 12-month high of $350.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $349.92 and its 200-day moving average is $313.73.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

