UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $89.31 Million Stock Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.24% of Workday worth $89,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Workday by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,119,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Workday by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 100,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,487,000 after buying an additional 50,732 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $6,088,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.32 and a 200 day moving average of $170.63. Workday Inc has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 6,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $1,239,897.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 291,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $50,008,412.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,571 shares of company stock valued at $65,442,392. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.40.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

