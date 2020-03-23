UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $92.02 Million Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,306 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of CDW worth $92,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.13.

CDW stock traded up $4.80 on Monday, hitting $84.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,016. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. CDW has a 1 year low of $75.20 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.43.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $1,686,428. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

