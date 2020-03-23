UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $95.08 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,221 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $95,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDXX stock traded down $8.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.27. The stock had a trading volume of 27,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,953. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.19 and a twelve month high of $296.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

