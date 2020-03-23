UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $97.33 Million Position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,299,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,522 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.13% of PTC worth $97,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in PTC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PTC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in PTC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in PTC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 81,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered PTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.14.

PTC stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.56. The stock had a trading volume of 29,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,036. PTC Inc has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $102.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.82 and a beta of 1.12.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $160,988.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,493.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $59,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,665 shares of company stock worth $241,980 in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

