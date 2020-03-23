UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.37% of DTE Energy worth $91,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,160,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,329,552,000 after acquiring an additional 287,268 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,069,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,787,000 after buying an additional 84,275 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,015,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,783,000 after purchasing an additional 307,765 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,623,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,826,000 after purchasing an additional 332,796 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,522,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,701,000 after purchasing an additional 52,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.64. 30,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,854. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.77. DTE Energy Co has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.50 and its 200 day moving average is $126.41.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.75.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

