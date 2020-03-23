UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 154,069 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.75% of Domino’s Pizza worth $90,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,993,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $154,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total value of $2,441,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,369.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $24.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $324.00. 32,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,420. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.75. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $381.86. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.96.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

