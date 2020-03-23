UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 32,360 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.74% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $94,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.63.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $4,583,765.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 23,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,963,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,989 shares of company stock worth $19,091,758. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.22. The company had a trading volume of 166,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $134.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.