UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 40,256 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,371,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,256 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Kellogg worth $94,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of K. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.73. 746,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,973. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.24.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kellogg from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

In other Kellogg news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,411.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,201,000. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

