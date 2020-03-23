UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,679,972 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,436 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Halliburton worth $90,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 85,774 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,892,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,441,512. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

