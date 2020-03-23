UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 64,729 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.48% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $79,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 50,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.45. 52,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,135. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on MXIM shares. BidaskClub lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura started coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.87.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $66,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,751. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.