UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 579,790 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,951 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of VMware worth $88,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of VMware by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in VMware by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.16. 39,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.63. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $206.80. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 48.29%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.