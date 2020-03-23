UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,983,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 284,145 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Weyerhaeuser worth $90,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,072,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,352,000 after acquiring an additional 845,623 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,966,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,787,000 after acquiring an additional 807,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 733.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 776,852 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 222,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.55 and a beta of 1.69. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $31.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 348.72%.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 5,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,904.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Wold acquired 1,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

