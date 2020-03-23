UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,840 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Waters worth $105,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $52,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Waters by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock traded down $10.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.15. 10,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,801. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $161.01 and a 52 week high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,548.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,556 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.13.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

