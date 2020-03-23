UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 160,410 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Corning worth $93,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 144,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. lifted its stake in Corning by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,419,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

