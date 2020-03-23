UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 18,978 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,978 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $93,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $4.17 on Monday, reaching $75.28. The stock had a trading volume of 565,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

