UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 62,277 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,277 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.39% of McKesson worth $96,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,187 shares of company stock worth $1,809,908 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCK traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,036,538. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

