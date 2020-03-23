UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 9,665 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,665 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.33% of Cintas worth $90,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,881,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,047,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,940,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,209,000 after purchasing an additional 108,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,988,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.55.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $6.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.18. The stock had a trading volume of 32,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,378. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.39 and a fifty-two week high of $304.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.