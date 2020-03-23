UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,028,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 141,082 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.79% of FMC worth $102,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 520.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS upped their price target on FMC from to in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens cut their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.78.

FMC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,645. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.41. FMC Corp has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average is $93.64.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.