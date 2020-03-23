UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $86,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total transaction of $306,379,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 430,019 shares of company stock valued at $377,445,113. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $568.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $940.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $796.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $813.64.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $861.15.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

