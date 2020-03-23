UBS Group AG Acquires 145,516 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.20% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $27,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HST opened at $10.91 on Monday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HST. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

