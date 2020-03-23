UBS Group AG Acquires 257,885 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,885 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.41% of Brixmor Property Group worth $26,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625 and have sold 16,868 shares valued at $347,571. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

BRX opened at $9.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

