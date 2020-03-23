UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 115.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,272 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.20% of Qorvo worth $26,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Maplelane Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 115,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Qorvo by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO opened at $71.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.42 and its 200-day moving average is $96.62. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,363.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.44.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

