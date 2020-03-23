UBS Group AG Buys 98,093 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,093 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Loews worth $26,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Loews by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Loews by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 120,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Loews by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Loews by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of Loews stock opened at $31.13 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $241,504.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,406.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $972,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $791,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,358 shares of company stock worth $1,940,908. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on L. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.