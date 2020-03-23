UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 305,642 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.38% of WABCO worth $26,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in WABCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of WABCO by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in WABCO in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in WABCO by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in WABCO by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WABCO alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Shares of WBC stock opened at $130.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.20 and a 12-month high of $146.68.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.97 million. WABCO had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, research analysts predict that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.