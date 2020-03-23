UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 193,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of Celanese worth $29,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Celanese by 536.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 152,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 128,919 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,585,000 after purchasing an additional 107,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $3,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Celanese from $113.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Celanese from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.22.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $64.73 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.22. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

