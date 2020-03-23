UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of MarketAxess worth $27,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in MarketAxess by 31.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in MarketAxess by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,721,000 after acquiring an additional 61,609 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $298.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 0.31. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $236.51 and a one year high of $421.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $388.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.67.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.