UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,559,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,835 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 5.00% of Barings BDC worth $26,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 380.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 45.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. Barings BDC Inc has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $10.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.08 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 76.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Barings BDC Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 104.92%.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Lloyd purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $115,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Bock acquired 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $48,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $183,664. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,625 shares of company stock valued at $186,318 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBDC shares. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. National Securities upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

