UBS Group AG Has $26.02 Million Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,956 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.28% of US Foods worth $26,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in US Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in US Foods by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USFD opened at $12.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

USFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

