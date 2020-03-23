UBS Group AG Has $26.08 Million Stock Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of Steris worth $26,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter worth about $131,374,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Steris by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,856,000 after purchasing an additional 774,516 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Steris by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,950,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,294,000 after buying an additional 248,912 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Steris by 316.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 258,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,438,000 after buying an additional 196,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steris by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,840,000 after buying an additional 147,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steris stock opened at $114.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $111.74 and a twelve month high of $168.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

