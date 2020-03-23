UBS Group AG Has $27 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,358 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of Veeva Systems worth $26,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 621,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.85.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 2,355 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $357,088.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $165,572.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,097 shares of company stock worth $2,761,836. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $130.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.67. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $176.90. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

