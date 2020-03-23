UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,498 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.74% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $25,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 741,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,289,000 after acquiring an additional 114,426 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,664,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 244,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 237,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,817,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $40.97 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.