UBS Group AG Purchases 147,459 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,459 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of CMS Energy worth $26,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $48.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

