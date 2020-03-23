UBS Group AG Purchases 246,169 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 160.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,169 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.22% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $28,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the third quarter worth $52,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $48.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average of $84.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.31.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.343 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.85%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.