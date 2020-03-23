UBS Group AG Purchases 39,062 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,062 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.22% of Xylem worth $30,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Xylem by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 525,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 51,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. Boenning Scattergood cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $59.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.20. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,692 shares of company stock worth $795,188. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.