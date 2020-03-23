UBS Group AG Purchases 698,902 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,743,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698,902 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.14% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $26,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $16.87.

